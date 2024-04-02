Trilogy Metals (TMQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Trilogy Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $32,382.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,549 shares of company stock valued at $34,932. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

