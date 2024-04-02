Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

