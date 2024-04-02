Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Critical Analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.27, indicating that its stock price is 527% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -8.36% Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.57% -8.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trump Media & Technology Group and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.73%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group $4.61 million 392.51 -$15.64 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $299.74 million 0.07 -$8.84 million ($1.60) -2.17

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. It has a strategic partnership with Zhipu AI to develop AI applications. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

