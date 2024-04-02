Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Financial Analysis

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultra Clean and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean -1.79% 1.69% 0.83% VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ultra Clean and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.73 billion 1.17 -$31.10 million ($0.69) -66.13 VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million N/A N/A

VIA optronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

