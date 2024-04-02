Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

OLED stock opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.05. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

