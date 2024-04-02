Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

