Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $172.15, with a volume of 1558021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.