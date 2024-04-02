Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $172.15, with a volume of 1558021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.69.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.