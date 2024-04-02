Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

