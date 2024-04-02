Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

