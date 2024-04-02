Vanguard Group Inc. Has $147.76 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Herbalife worth $147,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $909.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

