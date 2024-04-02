Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

