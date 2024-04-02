Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

