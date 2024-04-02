Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $525.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

