Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

