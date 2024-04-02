Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.93.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

