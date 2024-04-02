Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $420.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $313.47 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

