Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.