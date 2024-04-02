Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.46. 8,281,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,841,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

