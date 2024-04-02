WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY24 guidance at $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.780-5.150 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,289,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.