Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

