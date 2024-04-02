Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $155.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weatherford International traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 305173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.