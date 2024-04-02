WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,678,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,632,000 after purchasing an additional 474,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.