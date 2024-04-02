Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

