Whelan Financial Buys 221 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

