Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 1,081 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

