Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Zscaler stock opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

