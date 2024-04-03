1,445 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.02. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

