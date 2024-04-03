2,081 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

