3,238 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

