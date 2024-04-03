49,286 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE WKC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

