6,053 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

