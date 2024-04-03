888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.51

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.51 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.14). 888 shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,285,207 shares changing hands.

888 Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.21 million, a P/E ratio of -650.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.51.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

