A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Julie A. Barr Acquires 94 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £496.32 ($623.05).

BAG opened at GBX 587 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £657.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,956.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

