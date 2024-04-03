ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.92

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.92 and traded as high as $46.10. ABB shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 195,978 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in ABB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ABB by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

