Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$17.22. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 6,474 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7907188 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

