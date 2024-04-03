Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$17.22. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 6,474 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.79.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7907188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

