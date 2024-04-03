Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and traded as high as C$5.00. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Accord Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

