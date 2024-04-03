Activest Wealth Management Acquires 370 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,850,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,511,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

