Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AAP opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

