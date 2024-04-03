AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 465 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

