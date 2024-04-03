AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRDM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

BATS FRDM opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

