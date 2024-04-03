AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $34,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $351,209. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

