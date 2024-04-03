AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of BABA opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

