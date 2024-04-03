AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.