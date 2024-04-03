AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

