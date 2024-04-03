AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 326 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

