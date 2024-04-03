AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

