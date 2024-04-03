AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

