AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EEM stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.