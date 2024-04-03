AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.